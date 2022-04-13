The town will auction off several residentially-zoned properties at noon Tuesday, April 19, at Town Hall. The properties were taken by the town for nonpayment of property taxes, and they are now eligible for sale.
Properties include 9 Railroad Ave., a 954-square-foot house on 5,662 square feet of land; three acres of undeveloped land on Brush Hill Road, which meets minimum zoning requirements for building; and three non-contiguous lots on Fairview Terrace.
The auction company, Sullivan Auctioneers, will provide more details to prospective bidders, who may visit sullivan-auctioneers.com to request information and terms of sale.
Information can also be obtained by calling 617-350-7700.