<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Town-wide cleanup slated April 22

Town residents are invited to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, by pitching in with a town-wide cleanup.

The town will provide yellow collection bags that can be filled with roadside trash and left for pickup by the town.

Collection bags will be available starting April 17 at the Claire Teague Senior Center, Town Hall, Police Department, Fire Department, Mason Library, Ramsdell Library, and A&B Variety.

Participants are asked to sign up at tinyurl.com/yknyy2wh and indicate which street or area they will clean so that the town knows where to pick up bags.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all