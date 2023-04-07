Great Barrington: Town-wide cleanup slated April 22

Town residents are invited to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, by pitching in with a town-wide cleanup.
The town will provide yellow collection bags that can be filled with roadside trash and left for pickup by the town.
Collection bags will be available starting April 17 at the Claire Teague Senior Center, Town Hall, Police Department, Fire Department, Mason Library, Ramsdell Library, and A&B Variety.
Participants are asked to sign up at tinyurl.com/yknyy2wh and indicate which street or area they will clean so that the town knows where to pick up bags.