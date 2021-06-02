Town residents in need of free round-trip transportation to the annual town meeting can count on a ride from a town transportation van.
The drive-in meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, and if necessary, Thursday, June 10, at Monument Mountain Regional High School.
Any registered voter needing a ride must reserve a spot by Friday, June 4, by calling the Claire Teague Senior Center at 413-528-1881. Priority will be given to elderly and disabled residents, but rides are available to anyone who wishes to attend but doesn’t have access to reliable transportation.
All riders are required to wear masks on the town transportation vans.
One van will remain in place at the school so that passengers can participate from the vehicle. Another van will be on hand in case any passengers need to depart early. A third van is available as well if needed and if passenger numbers require it.
Organized child care will not be provided this year. Children are welcome to attend but must remain supervised by parents.