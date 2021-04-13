To celebrate Arbor Day, the Great Barrington Historical Society will present a Tree Planting and Maintenance Workshop with Arborist Tom Ingersoll at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Historical Society Museum grounds, 817 South Main St.
Ingersoll will demonstrate how to properly plant a tree to ensure a healthy start and how to care for mature trees. This is an outdoor event and participation is free. Mask wearing and social distancing will be practiced.
Contact the GBHS at 413-591-8702 to reserve attendance. Rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18.