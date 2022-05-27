The Dave Matthews Tribute Band will kick off Summer Stage, a family-friendly concert series featuring tribute bands, at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ski Butternut, 380 State Road.
Food and a variety of beer and wine will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages will be allowed on sight. Bring chairs and blankets. The concerts will happen rain or shine.
Future concerts in the series include Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones: A Tribute to Prince, July 16; The Machine: Dark Side of the Moon and Greatest Hits, Aug. 27; and The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, Sept. 17.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/4vpcx8av. Information: 413-330-9367 or Josh@jjkproductions.com.