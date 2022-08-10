The Guthrie Center's Troubadour Series welcomes Grammy-nominated Seth Glier for an afternoon workshop and evening concert on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Guthrie Center is located at 2 Van Deusenville Road.
Named as one of the “50 Gifted Singer-Songwriters You Must Know” (Riff Journal), Glier has won multiple Independent Music Awards.
For his separately ticketed workshop at 2 p.m., Glier will share his experiences as a U.S. State Department-sponsored cultural ambassador in China, Mongolia and Ukraine, creating music that can transcend borders and language. Workshop tickets cost $45.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert cost $40. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Buy tickets at theguthriecenter.simpletix.com or call 413-528-1955. Dinner, beer and wine will be available for purchase. Masking is recommended.