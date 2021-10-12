The Great Barrington Rotary Club's Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Ski Butternut, 380 State Road. Admission is $15 per car load.
Kids can touch and explore over 40 kinds of trucks, race cars and other vehicles. Activities also include car, face and pumpkin painting; a pumpkin drop, silent auction, truck pull, and a duck race, along with music, food and drinks.
The duck race entry fee costs $5 a duck, or five ducks for $20. Tickets are available from any Rotarian or purchased at the event.