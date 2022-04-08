John Hennessy and Jim Kates will read translations of Ukrainian poetry in solidarity with the current plight of the Ukrainian people at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Kellogg Music Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.
Hennessy, a poet himself, is the co-translator of Serhiy Zhadan’s 2020 collection, "A New Orthography." Kates translates from Russian and is the publisher of Zephyr Press, which has brought out the renowned anthology "From Three Worlds: New Writing from Ukraine." The reading will be in English and include a question and answer session.
The event is free and open to the public. Audiences will need to show proof of vaccination, wear masks and observe socially-distanced seating. Advance reservations are required at tinyurl.com/mt9xh78t.