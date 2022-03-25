The Great Barrington Libraries will present "A Conversation About Racism: Staying Curious, Moving Forward, and Being Part of the Solution" from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, via Zoom.
Jeanne Hall, Gloria Matlock and Dick Hall will share what it means to be Black in Massachusetts and the United States. Their experiences will be the starting point for an open and thoughtful conversation about racism and how as individuals and a community we can learn to appreciate and understand perspectives different from our own.
The discussion will be moderated by Allen Davis, an educator and racial justice advocate.
Visit gblibraries.org/events/ to register. A confirmation email will be sent upon registering. An email containing the Zoom link will be sent out within 24 hours of the program.