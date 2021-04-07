GREAT BARRINGTON — W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School announces its honor roll for the second trimester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Eighty-four students achieved the rank of high honors or honors. This is 45 percent of students enrolled in grades 7 and 8.
High honors requires an average of 90 in his/her subjects with no mark below 85. Honors requires an average of 85 in his/her subjects with no mark below 80. Students must pass all subjects.
High Honors
Grade 8: Christian Blanchard, Annette Boyko, Levi Citrin, David Cull, Megan DeCelle, Quinn Dillon, Eriel Dominguez, Iris Firth, Polly Geddes, Rae Geddes, Sebastian Guete-Ramirez, Madeline Hardy, Lily Haskins-Vaughan, Annabel Holmes, Lilabel Kierstead, Declan Logan, Manav Mahida, Griffin McElroy, Ava O’Brien, Veer Patel, Isaac Schultz, Grace Soule, Samuel St. Peter, Ella Watson, Max Wood, Mac Zdziarski.
Grade 7: Estelle Baden, Kathryn Barquinero, Tylar Cahalan, Harshveer Chahal, Brooke Decker, Keeley Demary, Harmony Estrada, Sara Garcia, Reese Haley, Sadie Honig-Briggs, Digby Kerr, Kyle McMahon, Mirabelle Meyers, Italia Oates, Everett Pacheco, Gage Payer, Eliza Pratt, Luna Reynolds, Leilana Salvini, Francesca Schifano, Liam Smith, Michael Trelawny-Cassity, George Wallace, Effie Wax.
Honors
Grade 8: Elijah Burch, Sophia Curletti, Dominic Dignard, Johannes Esteves-Hinz, Lucas Faggioni, Lukas Forouhar Graff, Orson Handel, Gregory Kay, Liam Mckeon, Olivia Ostrander, Jack Quinlan, Ava Ross, Ana Sangines Arteaga, Aiden Seddon, Caden Teixeira, Hyatt Tucci, Samantha Ullrich.
Grade 7: Eva Allen Vargas, Kameron Boino, Karl Cahalan, Juan Cambi, Sophia deLuca, Lily Edelman, Cole Errichetto, Isabella Havens, Owen Heck, Jacob Higa, Charlie Johnson, Cole Kennedy, Dylan Netzer, Andrea Paul, Willa Pohl, Griffin Touponce, Ian Tryon.