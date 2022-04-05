GREAT BARRINGTON — W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School announces its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Fifty-six percent of students enrolled in grades 7 and 8 achieved the rank of high honors or honors. To achieve high honors, a student must have an average of 90 in his/her subjects with no mark below 85. To achieve honors, a student must have an average of 85 in his/her subjects with no mark below 80.
High Honors
Grade 8: Jordan Alston, Estelle Baden, Kathryn Barquinero, Caroline Becker, Tatum Birnhak, Kamern Boino, Caleb Cardona, Lexi Carpenter, Ned Castille, Harshveer Chahal, Brooke Decker, Sophia de Luca, Keeley Demary, Lily Edelman, Harmony Estrada, Judah Glenn, Reese Haley, Logan Hartzell, Owen Heck, Jacob Higa, Sadie Honig-Briggs, Digby Kerr, Lily Khalsa, Juliana Kisiel, Brady Merritt, Mirabelle Meyers, Italia Oates, Everette Pacheco, Remi Perreault, Eliza Pratt, Ember Raifstanger, Leilana Salvini, Liam Smith, Michael Trelawny-Cassity, Ian Tryon, George Wallace, Effie Wax
Grade 7: Maya Bergman Hoechster, Hannah Boino, Banyan Bourla, Lila Daigle, Samuel Dignard, Lucille Dohoney, Anthony Gabriel, Lily Godwin, Paul Hefferman, Savannah Honeycutt, Robert Horner, Peter Kay, Cameron Knopf, Beck Knudsen, Sadie Livak, Mallory Lucey, Lena Mugridge Neilson, Alexander Palumbo, Patrick Quirk, Juniper Raczkowski, James Reilly, Sonia Rundle, Solana Sharpe, Nellie Stockfisch, Anjani Taliercio, Lennox Tournas-Hardt, Indigo Travis, Elizabeth Van Wagner, Phineas Wheeler, Jordan Yu
Honors
Grade 8: Izabela Alonzo, Mason Buffoni, Juan Cabrera, Andrea Castillo, Jazmin Celis-Antonio, Logan Chaffee, Harvey Ehrbar, Cole Errichetto, Sara Garcia, Larkin Howard, Cole Kennedy, Gage Payer, Logan Pease, Mateo Perez, Luna Reynolds, Griffin Touponce, Hayden Yu
Grade 7: Holiday Anderson, Eva Barrows, Logan Burdick, Adalyn D’Aniello, Pedro De Movellan, Lena Faggioni, Ash Hallock, Isaac Hartshorn, Jacob Haskins-Vaughan, Trevor Hoffman, Madison King, Madysen LePera, August Luf, Anna Moorby, Ryan Murray, Jackson Nelson, Sebastian Ortiz Mielke, Lisa Pantoja, Milo Potoski, Emily Roberts, Stella Smith, James Tonetti, Robin Tovell, Rylan Walsh