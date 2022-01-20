Berkshire Waldorf School announces the appointment of Andrew Gilligan as first grade teacher for the 2022-23 school year.
Families whose children will be 6 by Sept. 1 and interested community members are invited to meet Gilligan and the first grade subject teachers at the "Meet the First Grade Teachers" event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, via Zoom.
Parents and caregivers can register for this free event at berkshirewaldorfschool.org, or by contacting Admissions Director Robyn Coe at admissions@berkshirewaldorfschool.org.
At Berkshire Waldorf School, elementary school class teachers start with their class in first grade and move through the elementary school curriculum with their class for up to eight years.
Applications are being accepted for the Class of 2030 for fall 2022. The application deadline is Feb. 1. The school welcomes students from all backgrounds, and offers financial aid for students based on need.