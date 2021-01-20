The board of trustees and Council of Teachers at Berkshire Waldorf School announce the appointment of Gary Osborne as first grade teacher for the 2021-22 school year.

Families whose children will be 6 by Sept. 1 and interested community members are invited to meet Osborne and BWS subject teachers at the school's Meet the First Grade Teachers event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.

Parents and caregivers can register for this live, virtual event at berkshirewaldorfschool.org/admissions/virtualvisits.

Berkshire Waldorf School is currently accepting applications for students 18 months through eighth grade for the 2020-21 school year. The application deadline is Feb. 1.

The school offers sliding scale tuition and generous scholarships for students based on need. Visit berkshirewaldorfschool.org for more information.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.