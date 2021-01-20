The board of trustees and Council of Teachers at Berkshire Waldorf School announce the appointment of Gary Osborne as first grade teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
Families whose children will be 6 by Sept. 1 and interested community members are invited to meet Osborne and BWS subject teachers at the school's Meet the First Grade Teachers event at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Parents and caregivers can register for this live, virtual event at berkshirewaldorfschool.org/admissions/virtualvisits.
Berkshire Waldorf School is currently accepting applications for students 18 months through eighth grade for the 2020-21 school year. The application deadline is Feb. 1.
The school offers sliding scale tuition and generous scholarships for students based on need. Visit berkshirewaldorfschool.org for more information.