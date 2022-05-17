Berkshire Waldorf School has appointed Andrew Gilligan as first grade teacher for the 2022-23 school year. Families whose children will be 6 by Sept. 1 are invited to meet Gilligan at the school's Meet the First Grade Teacher event on Saturday, May 21, by appointment at the school.
At Berkshire Waldorf School, elementary school class teachers start with their class cohort in first grade, and move through the elementary school curriculum with their class for up to eight years.
Parents and caregivers can register for this in-person event by creating an account at tinyurl.com/4dbtbc7f and submitting an application. For more information, contact Admissions Director Robyn Coe at admissions@berkshirewaldorfschool.org or 413-528-4015.