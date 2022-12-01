<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Watson Fund kicks off with $2,615

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has received initial donations totaling $2,615 toward this year's fundraising goal of $40,000.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.

Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.

In addition, donations will be accepted during the Watson Fund’s annual WSBS Radio-Thon from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.

Today's gifts

Mary Korte $25

Cheryl Baker $100

Mary Michelle Gilligan $250

Trudi and Frank Gunsberg $200

Cynthia Francis $100

Allison Rada $150

Colin Smith $100

Keith Hyatt $25

Nancy Walters $35

MaryPat Akers $100

Dan England $25

In lieu of Christmas cards

Kim Whalen $200

In memory of

Mom, Dad, Tommy, Rene and Brian, from The Daigle Family $100

Wendy Taylor Linscott, from Katherine Kennedy $100

Wendy Linscott, from the family of Ginny Akabane $50

My brother, Christopher Beattie; my father, Frank E. Beattie; and my mother, Jinny Beattie Rawlings, from Kimberley C. Hyatt $150

Wendy Linscott, from Susan Donaldson $200

Wendy Linscott, from George Smith $50

Denis and Mary O’Connor and Joan O’Connor, from Denis R. O’Connor Sr. $200

George T. Piontek, from Windy $30

Sarah G., from Gary and Sue Gulbranson $25

Bill and Sadie Powell, from the Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren $250

Our Nannie, Martha Muir, from Matthew, Andrew and Thomas Weston $25

Dawn S. Massini, from Debi and Jody Wilkinson $100

Jim Dohoney, from Avon Frulla $25

Today's total: $2,615

Total to date: $2,615

To reach goal: $37,385

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

