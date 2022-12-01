Watson Fund kicks off with $2,615

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 86th annual John S. Watson Fund has received initial donations totaling $2,615 toward this year's fundraising goal of $40,000.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.
Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.
In addition, donations will be accepted during the Watson Fund’s annual WSBS Radio-Thon from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Today's gifts
Mary Korte $25
Cheryl Baker $100
Mary Michelle Gilligan $250
Trudi and Frank Gunsberg $200
Cynthia Francis $100
Allison Rada $150
Colin Smith $100
Keith Hyatt $25
Nancy Walters $35
MaryPat Akers $100
Dan England $25
In lieu of Christmas cards
Kim Whalen $200
In memory of
Mom, Dad, Tommy, Rene and Brian, from The Daigle Family $100
Wendy Taylor Linscott, from Katherine Kennedy $100
Wendy Linscott, from the family of Ginny Akabane $50
My brother, Christopher Beattie; my father, Frank E. Beattie; and my mother, Jinny Beattie Rawlings, from Kimberley C. Hyatt $150
Wendy Linscott, from Susan Donaldson $200
Wendy Linscott, from George Smith $50
Denis and Mary O’Connor and Joan O’Connor, from Denis R. O’Connor Sr. $200
George T. Piontek, from Windy $30
Sarah G., from Gary and Sue Gulbranson $25
Bill and Sadie Powell, from the Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren $250
Our Nannie, Martha Muir, from Matthew, Andrew and Thomas Weston $25
Dawn S. Massini, from Debi and Jody Wilkinson $100
Jim Dohoney, from Avon Frulla $25
Today's total: $2,615
Total to date: $2,615
To reach goal: $37,385