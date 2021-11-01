The 85th annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund has raised its fundraising goal to $40,000 this year due to the increased need in South Berkshire County. The Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.
Founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, the Watson Fund has grown considerably over the years. In 2020, the Watson Fund served a total of 1,063 people by providing 321 families with food certificates and 506 children with clothing certificates, representing an almost 40 percent increase from 2019.
Both food and clothing certificates are mailed out in early December to accommodate each family’s needs in time for the holidays.
Donations are being accepted in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.
Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards,” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.
Contributions will also be accepted during the Watson Fund’s annual WSBS Radio-Thon from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.