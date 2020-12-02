GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received additional donations totaling $725 toward this year's goal of $30,000. To date, this year's fund has raised $2,081.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates, which will be mailed out in early December.
Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" can include their requests with their check, and those wishes will be published in local newspapers and on WSBS radio.
Today's gifts
Jennifer and Patrick Vansant $100
Edward McCormick $100
Stephanie W. Bradford $100
In Memory Of
John, Mary, Elaine, and Paul Lucey, from Anne and Howard Cohen $30
Bill and Sadie Powell, from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren $200
David Zanin No. 37, from Kelly Tuller Milan $50
Our Nannie, Martha Muir, from Matthew, Andrew & Thomas Weston $25
Jerry Jones, Terry Peters and Gerry Crane, from the Ford Powered 39 Racing Team $50
Gladys, George and Victor Crossley, Nancy Crossley, Terry Peters, Frank and Ruth Dwyer, from the Crossley and Dwyer Families $50
Louise McCord, from Mary Mackle and Susan Mackle $20
Today's total: $725
Total to date: $2,081
Needed to reach goal: $27,919