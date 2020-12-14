GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received additional donations totaling $7,070 toward this year’s goal of $30,000. To date, this year’s fund has raised $10,006.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates, which will be mailed out in early December.

Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check, and those wishes will be published in local newspapers and on WSBS radio.

Today's gifts

George Trudeau $50

Kelly, Granger, Parsons & Associates Inc. $200

Carol Piontek and Lisa Casey $25

Great Barrington Rotary Club $1,000

Judianne O'Brien $50

Gary & Mary Harrington $20

Barbara & Roger Manring $100

Jeffrey & Robyn Aloisi $100

Nancy & Joe Morandi $50

In honor of all our frontline workers, from Vicki + Jim Torrico $200

Phyllis and Joe Chiera, from Joyce Vandemark and Alan Zablonski $50

Debra & Paul Laramee $50

Darlene & Kristopher Balestro $50

George J. Soudant Jr. $250

Kimberly Shaw $50

Galen Wade & Rachel Giracca $50

KCM Auto Wash LLC $200

Terry & Ellen Smith $100

Charles Burger $150

Blessings to our community in 2021, from First Congregational Church $100

In honor of community, from Roberta Parry $25

In Honor of three healthy children: Dylan, Erin and Megan, from Sherry DeCelle $500

Needed to reach $10,000 on day of radio-thon. Merry Christmas from Sherry DeCelle $200

Happy Holidays

Peggy & Jack Muskrat $50

Tammy & Jeff Stevens $100

Merry Christmas

Crossroads LLC, John & Kelly Trierweiler $500

Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men

Art & Anne Engelberger $100

Marina + Douglas Wilber $50

In memory of

Dick Krzynowek, from McCormick, Murtagh & Marcus $500

My father-in-law, Arthur DeCelle, a very generous and spiritual man, who passed away in January 2020, from Sherry DeCelle $500

Eddie and Lydia Farr and Uncle Jim Ware, from Bev & Kim $100

June and Jim Kimball, from Bev & Kim $100

Locke Larken, Marty Clark, from Prime Cuts $50

Ron Leonard, Bob Jonoes, from Prime Cuts $50

Fred, Julia, Ricky, & Julie Bunce, from Ian & Mary, Ricky & Katrina, Dana, CJ & Evie, Susan $100

Avery, from Susan & Avery Wingo $50

My nephew Jonathan B. Wilcox, from Bobbie Kozlowski $15

Rod Mead, from Brian & Patricia Mead $50

Tom Kradel, from The Kradel Family $50

Eugene Kline, from Alan & Roselle Chartock $50

Our parents, Gert & Bill Seward and Helen & George Atwood, brother Billy Seward, sister Betty Boddie & John, granddaughter Tricia Torrico, and all deceased relatives & friends, from Tom, Marlene & Kamdin $100

Parents Margaret & Richard Church and Marilyn & Burt Ball, from Roger Ball and Denise Church Ball $50

Madeline Seward, from Seward's Tires $200

Loved ones, from Patricia & Robert Seward $50

Loved ones, from Jack and Doreen Kahlstrom $50

Mary, Denis & Joan O'Connor, from Denis O'Connor $100

Nettie and Bill Lokker, from Matt Lokker $50

Dortya (Dottie) Palmer, from Wayne Palmer $100

Mom, Dad & Peg, from Jack $100

Great-Grandpa Charlie, from Alex $10

Nancy and Kevin, from Richard & Pamela Clarke $100

Jed & Tara Blackwell, from Stephen Blackwell Sr. $50

Our parents, Barbara and Will and Tomseen Burts, from Nina Foppe and Lee Gallagher $100

Michael and all loved ones, from Neil and Mary Obanhein $25

Today's total: $7,070

Total to date: $10,006

To reach goal: $19,994

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.