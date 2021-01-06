GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has released its final list of donations. Today's donations totaling $6,035 bring the total amount raised to $43,671. This season’s goal was $30,000.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.

Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Today's gifts

In honor of the agents of Stone House Properties, from Stone House Properties $500

Lesliann Furcht $100

Suzanne T. Arre $50

The Howes $100

Pat and Millard Parson $50

Guy and Mary Saporito $75

Jo Anne and Brian Wool $50

Gary and Darra Happ $300

Dominick Luchi Builders $200

Jason and Nanci Blackwell $500

Pieczarkas $1,000

Janice Gildawie & Thomas Wiggins Jr. $30

David & Donna Benham $50 

Donald Torrico $50

Anonymous $25

Allison Rada $100

Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men

Dennis & Terry Martin $100

Shelley & Mike Ordyna & Family $100

Happy Holidays

Bob and Ruth Piernock $100

Anonymous $200

In memory of

Eddie & Ethel McCormick Don & Sadie Kirkbride, from Ruth and Edward McCormick $100

Dick Krzinowek, from Ruth and Edward McCormick $50

Diane Totty, from Ruth and Edward McCormick $50

Pop Goewey, Mom Wolfe, Bill Goewey, Bruce Goewey, Judi Alden, Michele Nightt, from Arlene and Ben $40

Ben Powers, Bob Ball, from Ben $10

Robert "Spike" Louison, from Katy & family $50

William Gillett, from Jeanne and Brian Bachetti $50

Son Ricky, Husband Richard Jones, from Betty and Paul $50

Garrett Norton, Dick and Nancy Boyer, Clifford and Louise Moriarty $250

Ray and Rita, Paul and Lil, from Terry & Robin Chamberland $25

Jim Dohoney and Patrick Moore, from Richard and Michaela Dohoney $250

Bert & Cele Montgomery, Wes, Dot & Donnie Coons, from Linda Coons $100

Our two Bobs, from Frances Toolin, Dorothy Hotchkiss $50

Mary and Tom Gilligan, from Michele Gilligan & Lester Ettlinger $500

Bob, Edith, Denny & Bobby, from Eugene Kinne $100

All old pals, from Nancy B. Duvall $50

Stella, Roy, Alice, Bill, John, Mac, Amy and Sophie, from Pat & Dave $100

Grandpa & Grandma Dave and Mary McDermott, from Todd and Jonna and Lara $50

Betty Jane & J. Hartley Locher, from Valerie Locher $50

Arthur & Thelma Montgomery, Elizabeth & Milo Peck and Loretta Curtiss, from Paul and Shirley Montgomery $100

Family and friends, from Julie & Steve Hannum $25

Peter, Elizabeth, John, Gertrude, Madaline Sauer, Helen & Roy Young, Helen Millot, Anna and Frank Pecoraro, from Marilyn Sauer $25

Dutchie and Dristin, from Irene and Aimee $100

My husband Bob Tenbroeck, my parents Check and Shirley Dolby and Joyce and Ken Tenbroeck, from Susan Tenbroeck $150

Mark & Daren Fitzpatrick, William Muller, Pat Fitzpatrick & Philip Boardman, from Amy Boardman $30

Today's total: $6,035 

Total to date: $43,671

Over goal: $13,671

