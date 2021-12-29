GREAT BARRINGTON — The 85th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received an additional $27,445 in donations toward this year’s fundraising goal of $40,000. Today's gifts include an anonymous donation of $15,000. This year's drive has raised $36,860 to date.
The Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.
Donations are being accepted in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.
Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards,” can include their requests with their check.
Today’s gifts
Peace On Earth, Good Will Towards Men $15,000
In honor of Bobbie and Oskar Hallig, from Harry and Betsy Garrett $200
In honor of Bobbie and Oskar Hallig, from Julie Hannum $85
Laura Diller $20
Patricia Labagh $100
Arthur Engelberger $100
Gary and Rita Kobran $50
Craig and Deborah Zolan $50
Anonymous $50
Betsy Spears $100
Laurie and Scott Schiff $50
Lance Vermeulen $500
Roselle and Alan Chartock $100
Laura Tucker $25
Dennis and Judy Mareb $300
Wayne and Lisa Slosek $50
Ben and Cheryl Barrett $50
Charles Ferris and Melissa Mishcon $100
Bobbie Hallig $1,000
Millard and Pat Parsons $50
Tammy and Jeff Stevens $100
Carlson Propane $500
Berkshire Aviation Enterprises LLC $500
Robert and Nancy Smith $25
Anne Fribourg $100
The Helm Family $50
John Halbreich $1,000
Terry and Ellie Smith $100
Tod and Susan Jurgenson $100
Joanne and Terry Flynn $100
Wayne and Lynn $100
In lieu of Christmas cards
Bill and Lynn Berry $100
Thomas and Kim Whalen $200
In memory of
Pat and Norm Soules, John Dupuis and Miss Kitty, from Nick and Chris $50
Loved ones — family and friends, from Dave and Ellen Emprimo $100
My husband, Leonard Race, from Evelyn Race $20
Johnny, Regina, Norma and Kick, from Cliff and Doreen Twiss $100
My parents, Johnny and Regina Pegorari, from Suzanne Kabisch $50
Passed loved ones, from Debra and Paul Laramee $75
David Benham Sr., from The Benham Family $50
Jeff “Jinx” Blackwell, from Jason and Nanci Blackwell $500
Marilyn and Burt Ball and Margaret and Richard Church, from Denise Church and Roger Ball $50
Arthur and Isabelle DeCelle, from Sherry DeCelle/Ameriprise Financial $1,000
Biffy, from Gerry $200
Deceased members of the Thursday Morning Club, from Michele Gilligan $250
Our brother, Jonathan B. Wilcox, Love, Jennifer and James $50
Our Nana and Papa, William R. Walsh Sr. and Ann Walsh, Love, Jay, Jennifer, James, Brittany, Matthew, Michael, Wesley, Elliot, and Veronica $50
Dawn Barbieri, from Arthur Barbieri $100
Bill and Sadie Powell, from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren $200
Arthur and Thelma Montgomery, Milo and Elizabeth Peck, Loretta Curtis and Connie Montgomery, from Paul and Shirley and Megan Montgomery $100
My Canadian friends, brother Ken and sister Arlene, from your friend, Pauline Montgomery $20
Kristin Pickford and Anthony Aquino, from Aimee and Irene $100
My parents, Anne and Art Hyatt, from Keith Hyatt $200
My husband, Robert TenBroeck, and my parents, Chuck and Shirley Dolby, Joyce and Ken TenBroeck, from Sue TenBroeck $250
Billy Shimmon, from Dick and Mickey $25
Caley Larkin, Trinity and Hudson Raifstanger, Love, John and Cheryl Raifstanger $100
My brother, Jeff Blackwell, from Lesley Chasteen $100
Barbara B. Person, from Bruce Person $100
Avery Wingo, from Susan Wingo $50
Andy Mead, from his family $25
Billy Owens and Paul Larkin, from Kim Shaw $50
Jim Dohoney, from Janet Dohoney $150
Dana Bartholomew, from Beth Bartholomew $250
Michael Obanhein and Steve Goretti, from Jim and Kim Obanhein $50
My brother, Michael Korte, Love, Fran and Larry $50
Our son, Michael R. Korte, Love, Mom and Dad $50
John and Mary Jane Pignatelli, from Donna Pignatelli $100
James and Jane Shanahan, from Katherine Shanahan/Out of Hand $100
Our Nannie, Martha Muir, from Matthew, Andrew and Thomas $25
Horace (Hob) Robbins, Barbara Robbins and Francis E. Clark, from Wayne and Jean Robbins $100
Harland and Marcella Foster, from Robert Foster $500
Thomas Kradel, from Beverly Kradel and Family $100
Nancy Soudant, from Karen Kradel and Chuck Kohrer $100
Edward and Ethel McCormick and Sadie and Donald Kirkbride, from Edward McCormick $150
Beautiful Baby Amelia Ann Finnerty, Kevin Finnerty, Milton and Edna Stevens, Milton Jr., Stu Eldred, Jane Peace and Jan Tresp, from Laura Jane and Jonathan Finnerty $150
Ursala Snow, from John Trimarchi $50
“Ace” Curtiss, Love, His Family $50
Pat Rossi, Mark Bradley, Tom Kinne, Steve Gorham, from Prime Cuts $50
Leo Colli, Don Ward, Barb Higgins, Howard Nourse, from Prime Cuts $50
William Gillett, from Jeanne Bachetti $50
Donna and Ed Cook, from Bernie and Judy Shaw $25
Ronald P. Gerber, from Suzanne Arre $50
Bill and Nettie Lokker, from Matt Lokker $50
Bonnie, My Beautiful Friend, from Brenda Treierweiler $50
All My Missing Friends, from Nancy Duval $50
Bob, Edith and Tom Kinne and Denny and Bobby Raspuzzi, from Eugene Kinne $100
Gladys, George and Victor Crossley; Gail and Terry Peters; Frank and Ruth Dwyer, from The Crossley and Dwyer Families $50
Jeff Blackwell, from The Crossleys $25
Jerry Jones, Gerry Crane and Gail and Terry Peters, from The Ford Powered 39 Racing Team $50
Today's total: $27,445
Total to date: $36,860
To reach goal: $3,140