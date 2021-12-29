GREAT BARRINGTON — The 85th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received an additional $27,445 in donations toward this year’s fundraising goal of $40,000. Today's gifts include an anonymous donation of $15,000. This year's drive has raised $36,860 to date.

The Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.

Donations are being accepted in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards,” can include their requests with their check.

Today’s gifts

Peace On Earth, Good Will Towards Men $15,000

In honor of Bobbie and Oskar Hallig, from Harry and Betsy Garrett $200

In honor of Bobbie and Oskar Hallig, from Julie Hannum $85

Laura Diller $20

Patricia Labagh $100

Arthur Engelberger $100

Gary and Rita Kobran $50

Craig and Deborah Zolan $50

Anonymous $50

Betsy Spears $100

Laurie and Scott Schiff $50

Lance Vermeulen $500

Roselle and Alan Chartock $100

Laura Tucker $25

Dennis and Judy Mareb $300

Wayne and Lisa Slosek $50

Ben and Cheryl Barrett $50

Charles Ferris and Melissa Mishcon $100

Bobbie Hallig $1,000

Millard and Pat Parsons $50

Tammy and Jeff Stevens $100

Carlson Propane $500

Berkshire Aviation Enterprises LLC $500

Robert and Nancy Smith $25

Anne Fribourg $100

The Helm Family $50

John Halbreich $1,000 

Terry and Ellie Smith $100

Tod and Susan Jurgenson $100

Joanne and Terry Flynn $100

Wayne and Lynn $100

In lieu of Christmas cards

Bill and Lynn Berry $100

Thomas and Kim Whalen $200

In memory of 

Pat and Norm Soules, John Dupuis and Miss Kitty, from Nick and Chris $50

Loved ones — family and friends, from Dave and Ellen Emprimo $100

My husband, Leonard Race, from Evelyn Race $20

Johnny, Regina, Norma and Kick, from Cliff and Doreen Twiss $100

My parents, Johnny and Regina Pegorari, from Suzanne Kabisch $50

Passed loved ones, from Debra and Paul Laramee $75

David Benham Sr., from The Benham Family $50

Jeff “Jinx” Blackwell, from Jason and Nanci Blackwell $500

Marilyn and Burt Ball and Margaret and Richard Church, from Denise Church and Roger Ball $50

Arthur and Isabelle DeCelle, from Sherry DeCelle/Ameriprise Financial $1,000

Biffy, from Gerry $200

Deceased members of the Thursday Morning Club, from Michele Gilligan $250

Our brother, Jonathan B. Wilcox, Love, Jennifer and James $50

Our Nana and Papa, William R. Walsh Sr. and Ann Walsh, Love, Jay, Jennifer, James, Brittany, Matthew, Michael, Wesley, Elliot, and Veronica $50

Dawn Barbieri, from Arthur Barbieri $100

Bill and Sadie Powell, from their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren $200

Arthur and Thelma Montgomery, Milo and Elizabeth Peck, Loretta Curtis and Connie Montgomery, from Paul and Shirley and Megan Montgomery $100

My Canadian friends, brother Ken and sister Arlene, from your friend, Pauline Montgomery $20

Kristin Pickford and Anthony Aquino, from Aimee and Irene $100

My parents, Anne and Art Hyatt, from Keith Hyatt $200

My husband, Robert TenBroeck, and my parents, Chuck and Shirley Dolby, Joyce and Ken TenBroeck, from Sue TenBroeck $250

Billy Shimmon, from Dick and Mickey $25

Caley Larkin, Trinity and Hudson Raifstanger, Love, John and Cheryl Raifstanger $100

My brother, Jeff Blackwell, from Lesley Chasteen $100

Barbara B. Person, from Bruce Person $100

Avery Wingo, from Susan Wingo $50

Andy Mead, from his family $25

Billy Owens and Paul Larkin, from Kim Shaw $50

Jim Dohoney, from Janet Dohoney $150

Dana Bartholomew, from Beth Bartholomew $250

Michael Obanhein and Steve Goretti, from Jim and Kim Obanhein $50

My brother, Michael Korte, Love, Fran and Larry $50

Our son, Michael R. Korte, Love, Mom and Dad $50

John and Mary Jane Pignatelli, from Donna Pignatelli $100

James and Jane Shanahan, from Katherine Shanahan/Out of Hand $100

Our Nannie, Martha Muir, from Matthew, Andrew and Thomas $25

Horace (Hob) Robbins, Barbara Robbins and Francis E. Clark, from Wayne and Jean Robbins $100

Harland and Marcella Foster, from Robert Foster $500

Thomas Kradel, from Beverly Kradel and Family $100

Nancy Soudant, from Karen Kradel and Chuck Kohrer $100

Edward and Ethel McCormick and Sadie and Donald Kirkbride, from Edward McCormick $150

Beautiful Baby Amelia Ann Finnerty, Kevin Finnerty, Milton and Edna Stevens, Milton Jr., Stu Eldred, Jane Peace and Jan Tresp, from Laura Jane and Jonathan Finnerty $150

Ursala Snow, from John Trimarchi $50

“Ace” Curtiss, Love, His Family $50

Pat Rossi, Mark Bradley, Tom Kinne, Steve Gorham, from Prime Cuts $50

Leo Colli, Don Ward, Barb Higgins, Howard Nourse, from Prime Cuts $50

William Gillett, from Jeanne Bachetti $50

Donna and Ed Cook, from Bernie and Judy Shaw $25

Ronald P. Gerber, from Suzanne Arre $50

Bill and Nettie Lokker, from Matt Lokker $50

Bonnie, My Beautiful Friend, from Brenda Treierweiler $50

All My Missing Friends, from Nancy Duval $50

Bob, Edith and Tom Kinne and Denny and Bobby Raspuzzi, from Eugene Kinne $100

Gladys, George and Victor Crossley; Gail and Terry Peters; Frank and Ruth Dwyer, from The Crossley and Dwyer Families $50

Jeff Blackwell, from The Crossleys $25

Jerry Jones, Gerry Crane and Gail and Terry Peters, from The Ford Powered 39 Racing Team $50

Today's total: $27,445

Total to date: $36,860

To reach goal: $3,140

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.