GREAT BARRINGTON — The 85th annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund announces the receipt of $9,415 in donations toward this year's fundraising goal of $40,000. The Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.
Donations are being accepted in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.
Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards,” can include their requests with their check.
Today's gifts
Great Barrington Rotary Club $1000
George Raymond $200
Carl and Stephanie Bradford $100
Marina and Douglas Wilber $100
Adams Budz VFW Post 8183 $50
Thursday Morning Club $300
Judy Kinna and Dave Welch $100
Cheryl Baker $100
Jim and Kathy Kotleski $200
Liz Marino $1000
Friends of Smitty Pignatelli $500
The Rada Family $150
Barbara and Roger Manring $100
Berkshire Property Agents / Jen Harvey $500
Morgan Bulkeley $250
Judianne O’Brien $50
Alfred and Jonalee Barbalunga $30
Fin Hanley $100
Norman Soules $50
Anonymous $20
Anonymous $250
In honor of those who care, from Holly Valente $100
In honor of my son, Erik, and my daughter, Kristin, along with my five wonderful grandsons, from Ray Murray and Daru Maer $250
In lieu of Christmas Cards
The Torrico Family $100
Kujawski / O’Gara Family $25
In memory of
Mary Blackwell, from friends and family / Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation $500
My brother, Christopher Beattie; my father, Frank Beattie; and my mother, Cora Virginia R. Beattie (Rawlings), from Kimberley Hyatt $300
James P. Dohoney, from Rich, Michaela, Abby, Rosie, and Lucy Dohoney $250
George Piontek, from Windy $50
Donny and Betsey Joyce, from Melissa $50
Michael Obanhein and all our loved ones, from Neil and Mary Obanhein and family $25
Betty and Livy Hall, from Tom and Nioma Coen $25
Jim Dohoney, from Avon M. Frulla $25
Garrett Norton, Dick and Nancy Boyer, Clifford and Louise Moriarty, from Anne, Michael, Hannah, Rachel and Matthew Moriarty $300
Noni, Grandpa and Nona and all our loved ones, from Todd and Tracy $100
Hannah Agar and Tim and Mason Whalen, from Stephen Agar $100
Heath and Pratt family members, from Dorothy Heath and family $50
John and Claire White, from Mary White $200
Judy Belcher Galley, from Tom Brown $50
In loving memory of my dad, Gerry Francis, from Cindy Francis $150
Parents Gert and Bill Seward, Helen and George Atwood, brother Billy Seward and all deceased family and friends, from Tom, Marlene and Kamdin $50
Sarah G., Love, Sue and Gary Gulbranson $25
Edith, Truman, Frank, and Kathy Wheeler and John Mullany, from Linda and Christopher $50
Louise McCord, from Mary and Susan Mackle $20
Dr. George Ritter, from Barb and Jack Dolby $25
Dick Krysnowek, from McCormick, Murtagh & Marcus $500
Lost siblings, from Evelyn F. West $25
My son, from Janice Fisher $100
Gloria Kobrin — our dear sister, from Trudi and Frank Gunsberg $500
Dorothea Palmer, from Wayne Palmer $100
Kevin and Nancy, from Richard and Pamela Clarke $100
Fred, Julia, Ricky and Julie Bunce, from Susan, Mary and Ian, Ricky and Katrina, Dana, CJ, and Evie $100
James P. Dohoney, from Anonymous $20
Today's total: $9,415
Total to date: $9,415
To reach goal: $30,585