GREAT BARRINGTON — The 85th annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund announces the receipt of $9,415 in donations toward this year's fundraising goal of $40,000. The Watson Fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.

Donations are being accepted in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund. Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards,” can include their requests with their check.

Today's gifts

Great Barrington Rotary Club $1000

George Raymond $200

Carl and Stephanie Bradford $100

Marina and Douglas Wilber $100

Adams Budz VFW Post 8183 $50

Thursday Morning Club $300

Judy Kinna and Dave Welch $100

Cheryl Baker $100

Jim and Kathy Kotleski $200

Liz Marino $1000

Friends of Smitty Pignatelli $500

The Rada Family $150

Barbara and Roger Manring $100

Berkshire Property Agents / Jen Harvey $500

Morgan Bulkeley $250

Judianne O’Brien $50

Alfred and Jonalee Barbalunga $30

Fin Hanley $100

Norman Soules $50

Anonymous $20

Anonymous $250

In honor of those who care, from Holly Valente $100

In honor of my son, Erik, and my daughter, Kristin, along with my five wonderful grandsons, from Ray Murray and Daru Maer $250

In lieu of Christmas Cards

The Torrico Family $100

Kujawski / O’Gara Family $25

In memory of

Mary Blackwell, from friends and family / Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation $500

My brother, Christopher Beattie; my father, Frank Beattie; and my mother, Cora Virginia R. Beattie (Rawlings), from Kimberley Hyatt $300

James P. Dohoney, from Rich, Michaela, Abby, Rosie, and Lucy Dohoney $250

George Piontek, from Windy $50

Donny and Betsey Joyce, from Melissa $50

Michael Obanhein and all our loved ones, from Neil and Mary Obanhein and family $25

Betty and Livy Hall, from Tom and Nioma Coen $25

Jim Dohoney, from Avon M. Frulla $25

Garrett Norton, Dick and Nancy Boyer, Clifford and Louise Moriarty, from Anne, Michael, Hannah, Rachel and Matthew Moriarty $300

Noni, Grandpa and Nona and all our loved ones, from Todd and Tracy $100

Hannah Agar and Tim and Mason Whalen, from Stephen Agar $100

Heath and Pratt family members, from Dorothy Heath and family $50

John and Claire White, from Mary White $200

Judy Belcher Galley, from Tom Brown $50

In loving memory of my dad, Gerry Francis, from Cindy Francis $150

Parents Gert and Bill Seward, Helen and George Atwood, brother Billy Seward and all deceased family and friends, from Tom, Marlene and Kamdin $50

Sarah G., Love, Sue and Gary Gulbranson $25

Edith, Truman, Frank, and Kathy Wheeler and John Mullany, from Linda and Christopher $50

Louise McCord, from Mary and Susan Mackle $20

Dr. George Ritter, from Barb and Jack Dolby $25

Dick Krysnowek, from McCormick, Murtagh & Marcus $500

Lost siblings, from Evelyn F. West $25

My son, from Janice Fisher $100

Gloria Kobrin — our dear sister, from Trudi and Frank Gunsberg $500

Dorothea Palmer, from Wayne Palmer $100

Kevin and Nancy, from Richard and Pamela Clarke $100

Fred, Julia, Ricky and Julie Bunce, from Susan, Mary and Ian, Ricky and Katrina, Dana, CJ, and Evie $100

James P. Dohoney, from Anonymous $20

Today's total: $9,415

Total to date: $9,415

To reach goal: $30,585

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.