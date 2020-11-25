Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received additional donations totaling $1,356 toward this year's goal of $30,000.

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates, which will be mailed out in early December.

Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" can include their requests with their check, and those wishes will be published in local newspapers and on WSBS radio.

Today's gifts: 

Housatonic VFW Post 8184 $100

Michael Macik $1

Janet Swain $200

Judy Kinna and David Welch $100

In Memory Of

Loved ones, from Robert & Nancy Smith $50

My brother Christopher R. Beattie, my father Frank E. Beattie, and my mother Cora V. R. Beattie Rawlings, from Kimberley C. Hyatt $150

Johnny, Regina, Norma & Kick, from Cliff & Doreen $50

Arthur & Betty Batacchi, from Cheryl S. Baker $50

Parents, Niles & Josephine Gage, from Carol Gage $20

Brother Billy Gage and son Billy Flint, friends Harry Hughes & Jennie Dean, from Carol Gage $10

George Piontek, from Carol Piontek $25

Mary Blackwell, from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation $500

Hannah Agar and Mason & Tim Whalen, from Stephen Agar $100

Today's total: $1,356

Total to date: $1,356

To reach goal: $28,644

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

