GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th annual John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received additional donations totaling $1,356 toward this year's goal of $30,000.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates, which will be mailed out in early December.
Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations "in memory of" or "in lieu of holiday cards" can include their requests with their check, and those wishes will be published in local newspapers and on WSBS radio.
Today's gifts:
Housatonic VFW Post 8184 $100
Michael Macik $1
Janet Swain $200
Judy Kinna and David Welch $100
In Memory Of
Loved ones, from Robert & Nancy Smith $50
My brother Christopher R. Beattie, my father Frank E. Beattie, and my mother Cora V. R. Beattie Rawlings, from Kimberley C. Hyatt $150
Johnny, Regina, Norma & Kick, from Cliff & Doreen $50
Arthur & Betty Batacchi, from Cheryl S. Baker $50
Parents, Niles & Josephine Gage, from Carol Gage $20
Brother Billy Gage and son Billy Flint, friends Harry Hughes & Jennie Dean, from Carol Gage $10
George Piontek, from Carol Piontek $25
Mary Blackwell, from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation $500
Hannah Agar and Mason & Tim Whalen, from Stephen Agar $100
Today's total: $1,356
Total to date: $1,356
To reach goal: $28,644