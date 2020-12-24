GREAT BARRINGTON — The 84th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has received additional donations totaling $26,355 bringing the total funds raised to $36,361. With these latest donations, the fund has surpassed its goal of $30,000.
Today's gifts include an anonymous $15,000 donation as well as $2,500 from Jim Obanhein and $1,000 from the Great Barrington Airport.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, serves South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates, which will be mailed out in early December.
Donations to the fund can be made through any South County Berkshire Bank office. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check, and those wishes will be published in local newspapers and on WSBS radio.
Today's gifts
Good luck from Jim Obanhein $2,500
George Raymond $300
Jenna Schoonmaker & Wayne Schoonmaker Jr. $50
Lynn & William Barry $100
George & Patrecia Bohlen $100
Barbara Richard Zdziarski $100
Evelyn Race $20
Susan Rockefeller $50
Joe Wilkinson Excavating Inc. $250
Joseph and Darleen Wilkinson $250
Gail and David Eichstedt $25
In honor of those who care, from Holly Valente $50
Elizabeth Andrus $50
Roger Trucking $500
Tod & Sue Jurgenson $200
Tomich Landscape Design & Construction Inc. $300
James Wood & Rebecca Gold $50
Christopher Blair $50
John and Donna Whalen $100
Thomas and Kim Whalen $100
Eugene Dellea $200
Bobbie Hallig $500
Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men
Anonymous $15,000
Tony & Carolyn Ullrich $50
Merry Christmas
James Lamme & Wendy Linscott $300
Joanne & Terry Flynn $200
James, Kathleen, Andrew, Michael Kotleski $200
Happy Holidays
Thanks to Smitty for his continuing local support, from Wayne Slosek & Lisa Slosek $50
Great Barrington Airport $1,000
Elaine Helm $50
Berkshire Families, from Allyce Najimy $100
Dennis & Judy Moreb $300
Safe Goods Publishing $25
Tom's Toys/ JWS Art supplies $100
In Memory Of
Jim Dohoney, from Janet Dohoney $100
My parents, Raymond & Marjorie Murray, from Raymond Murray $250
Edward Wodyka, from Jesse Stewart, WSBS $50
Our company founders, Raymond & Marjorie Murray, from Ray Murray Inc. $500
Anne H. Snyder, from Barbara Snyder $100
Donna & Ed Cook "Who loved Christmas!" from Bernie & Judy Shaw $25
Walter, Esther & Suzanne Ring, from Judy & Bernie Shaw $25
Horace (Hob) & Barbara Robbins & Francis (Frank) Clark, from Wayne Robbins & Jean Robbins $100
Our parents, from William & Linda Owens $50
Harland & Marcella Foster, from Harland B. Foster Inc. $500
Our brother, Jonathan B. Wilcox, from Jennifer and James, and our Nana & Papa, William R. Walsh Sr. and Ann Walsh, from Jay, Jennifer, James, Brittany, Matthew, Michael, Wesley, Elliot, and Veronica $80
Andy Mead, from family $25
Those lost, from Holly Valente $50
Jerry Chasteen $25
Alice Walter Winton, from Mary Berryhill and Robert Snyder $100
Michelle, from Wendy, Susan and Mike Barrier $100
Sister Sally Korte, from Bob and Mary Kinmond $20
Aunt Sally Korte, from Joy and Kassie $20
Sally Korte, from Katie and Len Kilmer $20
Clara Gennari, from Katie and Len Kilmer $20
Loved Ones, from Richard and Laraine Novak $50
Matthew Aiken, from Susan Aiken $50
Noni, Grandpa & Nana, all loved ones, from Todd and Tracy $100
Sarah G., from Sue and Gary Gulbranson $25
Judy Perry & Anne Iemolini, from Larry and Annette Iemolini $150
Loved ones, family & friends, from David and Ellen Emprimo $100
Deceased family members of Pratt and Heath families, from Dorothy and Laurie Heath $50
Deceased members of Lucey family & Pompi family, from John and Anne Lucey $50
Macee Funk, from Natalie Funk and family $50
In honor all our loved ones no longer with us, from Rosanna Murray, Liz Sanchez $100
Nancy Soudant, from Dennis & Pat Hogan and Family $250
Today's total: $26,355
Total to date: $36,361
Over goal: $6,361