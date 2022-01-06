GREAT BARRINGTON — The 85th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has surpassed its goal of $40,000 after receiving an additional $4,250 in donations. This year's drive has raised $41,110.

The Watson Fund makes the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.

Donations can be made in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Today's gifts

Seekonk Tree Farm $250

Heller Robbins PC $200

Thursday Morning Club $300

Great Barrington Firefighters Association $100

Ray Crowley and MaryBeth Merritt $200

Christopher Blair $50

Rosemary and Timothy O’Brien $50

Sabrina and Joseph Ruggiero $50

Lori J. Rose $250

Suzanne M. Crerar $50

C. Randolph and Shelia Thunfors $250

Brian Farrell $200

Stone House Properties $500

Valeria Locher $50

Charles Burger $200

Dresser Hull Company $500

Don Luchi Builders $250

In memory of

Mary and John Tuller, Casey Family, Nanci Milan, and David Zanin No. 37, from Joe, Kelly, Corey and Hannah Milan $50

Parents Nile and Josephine Gage, brother Billy Gage, and son Flint Gage; Friends Harry Hughes and Jeannie Dean, from Carol Gage $50

Dawn S. Massini, from Jody and Debi Wilkinson $100

Our Dad, Leonard Kilmer — Loved and missed, Diane, Anne and Margie $50

Nancy Soudant, from the Hogan Family $100

Jeff, Jed and Tara Blackwell, from Steve $50

June and Jim Kimball, from Bev and Kim $100

Eddie and Lydia Farr and Uncle Jim Ware, from Bev and Kim $100

Isabelle Soule, from K.Z. and Andi $100

Barney Pilling, from K.Z. and Andi $100

Today's total: $4,250

Total to date: $41,110

Over goal: $1,110

