GREAT BARRINGTON — The 85th John S. Watson Christmas Fund has surpassed its goal of $40,000 after receiving an additional $4,250 in donations. This year's drive has raised $41,110.
The Watson Fund makes the holiday season a bit more joyous by providing food and clothing certificates to families in need.
Donations can be made in person at all South County branches of Berkshire Bank or by mail to Berkshire Bank, 244 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230, or The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230.
Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Today's gifts
Seekonk Tree Farm $250
Heller Robbins PC $200
Thursday Morning Club $300
Great Barrington Firefighters Association $100
Ray Crowley and MaryBeth Merritt $200
Christopher Blair $50
Rosemary and Timothy O’Brien $50
Sabrina and Joseph Ruggiero $50
Lori J. Rose $250
Suzanne M. Crerar $50
C. Randolph and Shelia Thunfors $250
Brian Farrell $200
Stone House Properties $500
Valeria Locher $50
Charles Burger $200
Dresser Hull Company $500
Don Luchi Builders $250
In memory of
Mary and John Tuller, Casey Family, Nanci Milan, and David Zanin No. 37, from Joe, Kelly, Corey and Hannah Milan $50
Parents Nile and Josephine Gage, brother Billy Gage, and son Flint Gage; Friends Harry Hughes and Jeannie Dean, from Carol Gage $50
Dawn S. Massini, from Jody and Debi Wilkinson $100
Our Dad, Leonard Kilmer — Loved and missed, Diane, Anne and Margie $50
Nancy Soudant, from the Hogan Family $100
Jeff, Jed and Tara Blackwell, from Steve $50
June and Jim Kimball, from Bev and Kim $100
Eddie and Lydia Farr and Uncle Jim Ware, from Bev and Kim $100
Isabelle Soule, from K.Z. and Andi $100
Barney Pilling, from K.Z. and Andi $100
Today's total: $4,250
Total to date: $41,110
Over goal: $1,110