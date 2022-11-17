<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: W.E.B. Du Bois first-quarter honor roll

GREAT BARRINGTON — W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Forty-five percent of students enrolled in grades 7 and 8 achieved the rank of high honors or honors. 

In order to achieve high honors, a student must have an average of 90 in his/her subjects with no mark below 85. To achieve honors, a student must have an average of 85 in his/her subjects with no mark below 80. Students must pass all classes they are enrolled in.

High Honors

Grade 8: Shiloh Bennett, Maya Bergman Hoechster, Banyan Bourla, Lila Daigle, Lucille Dohoney, Lilly Godwin, Beck Knudsen, Lena Mugridge Neilson, Sonia Rundle, Anjani Taliercio, Lennox Tournas-Hardt, Indigo Travis, Elizabeth Van Wagner, Scout Wilding-White, Jordan Yu

Grade 7: Stella Agyemang, Grayson Andrews, Miles Baden, Riley Bashford, Arabella Calautti, Lucas Carbonell, Sadie Citrin, Bodhi Cohen, Siddhartha Culbreth, Kealey DeVergilio, Daniel Dixon, Galilea Dominguez Demesio, Faye Ehrbar, Aiden Golden, Sofia Guete-Ramirez, Tess Holmes, Frankie Kresse, Raine Lawton, Olivia Liccardi, Aiden Martin, Nina Martin, Oscar Maso, Finn Mason, Marlow McManmon, Michael Meagher, Ana Mollomo, Cora Pacheco, Ena Parchment, Riddhi Patel, Ophelia Ryan, Mackenzie Scarbro, Anshkirat Singh, Beau St. Peter, Corrine Tawczynski, Quincy Teigen, Caeden Thayer, Greysen Thomas, Nina Villano, Langston Young-Taft, Ben Zdziarski

Honors

Grade 8: Samuel Barcenas, Hannah Boino, Savannah Borden, Sofia Castro, Pedro De Movellan, Isaac Hartshorn, Paul Heffernan, Trevor Hoffman, Savannah Honeycutt, Ash Karafa, Peter Kay, Cameron Knopf, Jaesan Koloski, Josephine Kozaka, Marjorie Lopz Jimenez, Mallory Lucey, Alexander Palumbo, Patrick Quirk, Juniper Raczkowski, James Reilly, Solana Sharpe, Robin Tovell, Phineas Wheeler

Grade 7: Lucas Bartoni, Nicolas Bernal, Seren Brown, Mateo Buffoni, Jasmine Dorr, Elliott Flynn, Jacob Gardner, Amelia Hardy, Gavin Height, Johannes Hocker, John Ireland, James Kanter, Elise Kenney, Elizabeth Kern, Dionicio Mendoza Lopez, Chloe Murray, Eric Ndawula, Jordan New, Jacob Poly, Jake St. Peter, Nathan Stiehle Jones, Coulson Sutherland, Henry Woodward

