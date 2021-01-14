Berkshire Grown will present its Winter Farmers Markets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 27, and April 10, at Eisner Camp, 53 Brookside Road.
The markets will feature an abundance of locally grown and produced foods from the Berkshires. Admission is free and SNAP/EBT is accepted.
The number of visitors allowed in the market will be limited according to state and local Board of Health regulations.
Shoppers can pre-order and pick up from vendors during the market. Pre-order details are available at berkshiregrown.org. Shoppers may also schedule their visit in advance through the Berkshire Grown website.