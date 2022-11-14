Great Barrington: Winter parking ban begins Nov. 15

The town's ban on overnight on-street parking is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Violators will be ticketed and vehicles that block snow removal by the Department of Public Works snow plows will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Overnight parking is permitted in many parking lots in the downtown area including the Town Hall lot, the top of Railroad Street lot, the Castle Street lot, and the Mason Library lot. In Housatonic, residents may park at the former Housatonic School.
These lots are available only for overnight parking; 24-hour parking is not permitted.