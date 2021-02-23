Walking Our Talk, a local women's empowerment non-profit circle organization, invites all those identifying as women wanting to build supportive connections and find allies to manifest a project or intention, to join the next round of eight-week circles beginning the week of March 22.

Since 2006, over 350 local women have found support to actualize a variety of goals such as launching businesses, building friendships, or developing deeper self-care practices.

A free facilitated introductory Zoom session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. To register and for more information, visit Walkingourtalk.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.