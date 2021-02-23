Walking Our Talk, a local women's empowerment non-profit circle organization, invites all those identifying as women wanting to build supportive connections and find allies to manifest a project or intention, to join the next round of eight-week circles beginning the week of March 22.
Since 2006, over 350 local women have found support to actualize a variety of goals such as launching businesses, building friendships, or developing deeper self-care practices.
A free facilitated introductory Zoom session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4. To register and for more information, visit Walkingourtalk.org.