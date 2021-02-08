The Great Barrington Libraries will host the Powder Keg Writing Workshop for Women three times a month in February, March and April on Zoom. Sessions are open to women, age 16 and up, who live in and around Berkshire County.
Led by writer and artist Suzi Banks Baum, these free workshops meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 10, for guided writing designed to nurture and sustain a daily writing practice.
Writers may drop in for one session or attend all nine sessions. The workshops will not be recorded, so attendance is required to participate.
A registration link is available by visiting gblibraries.org/events.