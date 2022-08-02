The Guthrie Center's Troubadour Series will welcome singer/songwriter Vance Gilbert for an afternoon workshop and evening concert on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Old Trinity Church, 2 Van Deusenville Road.
The workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. is geared especially to performers, budding performers or anyone interested in the art of stage performance. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The workshop costs $35 or $25 with purchase of a show ticket. General admission concert tickets cost $35. Visit theguthriecenter.simpletix.com or call 413-528-1955 for tickets.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 24 hours are required for both the workshop and concert. Masking indoors is highly recommended.