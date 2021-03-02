Landscape designer Jana Milbocker will present "Gardens of the Scottish Highlands" for the Great Barrington Libraries from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, via Zoom.
Enjoy an armchair tour of 10 very different gardens in Scotland, from castle and historic estate properties in the Highlands to botanic gardens and intimate private Edens.
Milbocker is owner of Enchanted Gardens, a landscape design firm in the Boston area, and author of "The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast" and "The Garden Tourist's New England."
To register for the Zoom link, visit gblibraries.org.