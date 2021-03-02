Landscape designer Jana Milbocker will present "Gardens of the Scottish Highlands" for the Great Barrington Libraries from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, via Zoom.

Enjoy an armchair tour of 10 very different gardens in Scotland, from castle and historic estate properties in the Highlands to botanic gardens and intimate private Edens.

Milbocker is owner of Enchanted Gardens, a landscape design firm in the Boston area, and author of "The Garden Tourist: 120 Destination Gardens and Nurseries in the Northeast" and "The Garden Tourist's New England."

To register for the Zoom link, visit gblibraries.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.