The Nolumbeka Project is co-sponsoring "Indigenous Voices of The Berkshires: Native Herbal Medicine" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on Zoom.

The program will be presented by naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist Jus Crea Giammarino, Penobscot; and herbalist and activist Rhonda Anderson, Inupiaq-Athabascan.

To register for this free webinar, visit tinyurl.com/vcyzdnc.

The event is funded by the Cummington, Plainfield, Charlemont-Hawley Local Cultural Councils and Mass. Cultural Council. For more information, visit nolumbekaproject.org.

