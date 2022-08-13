The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting overnight guardrail and daytime bridge repairs Monday through Friday on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Stockbridge, Lee and Becket, according to a news release. The overnight guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 in Lee and Becket. The daytime bridge repairs will take place at mile marker 3.0 in Stockbridge.
The guardrail work will be conducted nightly from Monday through Friday, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. The overnight hour work is expected to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
The bridge repair work will be conducted daily on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.