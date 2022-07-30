Overnight guardrail and daytime bridge repairs will cause lane closures on Lee and Becket portions of the MassPike Monday through Friday

Be prepared for more traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike next week. According to a news release from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, overnight guardrail and daytime bridge repairs will cause lane closures and delays on eastbound and westbound portions of I-90 in Becket and Lee.
The guardrail repairs will be from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0 in Lee and Becket, and the bridge repair will be at mile marker 8.5 in Lee.
The guardrail work will be conducted beginning Monday at 7 p.m. and concluding the next morning by 5 a.m. The overnight hour work continues each night through Friday morning.
The bridge repair work will be conducted beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. and concluding the next morning by 5 a.m. This work continues in overnight hours through Friday morning.
Travel will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.