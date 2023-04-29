Guardrail, bridge work to take place on I-90 in Lee and Becket Monday through Friday

If you're taking the MassPike next week, be aware that your drive might take a little longer.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is conducting bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 in Lee and Becket Monday through Friday. The work is as follows:
Lee
Bridge repair operations will be conducted eastbound and westbound portions of the road at mile marker 8.3 on Monday and Tuesday in overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to the next day at 5:00 a.m. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Becket
Guardrail repair operations will be conducted during overnight hours on eastbound and westbound portions of the road between mile marker 17 and mile marker 20 from Monday to Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Bridge repair operations will be conducted on eastbound and westbound portions of the road at mile marker 17.4, during overnight hours on Wednesday to Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day. Work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Traffic will be allowed through the work zones. The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely conduct guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.