Guardrail work will cause delays Monday and Tuesday on an eastbound section of I-90 in West Stockbridge, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
It will be conducted at mile marker 4.1 in the median from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The work will require temporary lane closures to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct the guardrail and bridge repair operations.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.