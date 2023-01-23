<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
West Stockbridge: Art guild issues call for artists

The Guild of Berkshire Artists has issued a call for artists for its February’s prize and juried show, “Winter’s Wonder.”

The show will run from Feb. 11 to 26 at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St., and will showcase two- and three-dimensional artwork selected by juror Michelle Daly.

Awards include first place, honorable mention and people's choice. Cash awards will range from $150 to $500.

Submission deadline is Jan. 31. An application form is available at tinyurl.com/5f8bpr32.

For more information or to receive a show prospectus, email Gallery Manager Shany Porras at ArtonMainBerk@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

