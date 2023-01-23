West Stockbridge: Art guild issues call for artists

The Guild of Berkshire Artists has issued a call for artists for its February’s prize and juried show, “Winter’s Wonder.”
The show will run from Feb. 11 to 26 at Art on Main Gallery, 38 Main St., and will showcase two- and three-dimensional artwork selected by juror Michelle Daly.
Awards include first place, honorable mention and people's choice. Cash awards will range from $150 to $500.
Submission deadline is Jan. 31. An application form is available at tinyurl.com/5f8bpr32.
For more information or to receive a show prospectus, email Gallery Manager Shany Porras at ArtonMainBerk@gmail.com.