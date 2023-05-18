Pittsfield: Artists' guild opens exhibit at Colonial

The Guild of Berkshire Artists will hold an opening reception for its newest curated exhibit from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the lobby of Berkshire Theatre Group’s historic Colonial Theatre, 111 South St.
The exhibit can be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through July 9.
Ten works from seven artists were chosen from over 85 submissions of artwork. Media includes acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, quilled paper, photography, and pastel, and styles range from realistic to the abstract.
The featured artists include Leslie Alfin, Paul Graubard, Thaddeus B. Kubis, Pattie Lipman, Mark Morgenstein, Carolyn Newberger, and Joan Rooks.
