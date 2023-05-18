<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Artists' guild opens exhibit at Colonial

The Guild of Berkshire Artists will hold an opening reception for its newest curated exhibit from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the lobby of Berkshire Theatre Group’s historic Colonial Theatre, 111 South St. 

The exhibit can be viewed from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through July 9. 

Ten works from seven artists were chosen from over 85 submissions of artwork. Media includes acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, quilled paper, photography, and pastel, and styles range from realistic to the abstract.

The featured artists include Leslie Alfin, Paul Graubard, Thaddeus B. Kubis, Pattie Lipman, Mark Morgenstein, Carolyn Newberger, and Joan Rooks.

Information: berkshireartists.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

