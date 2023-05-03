Pittsfield: Organ Guild plans children's program

The Berkshire Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is hosting "Pedals, Pipes and Pizza," an introduction to the pipe organ for children ages 8-14, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at South Congregational Church, 110 South St.
Chapter members will demonstrate the many sounds of the organ and explain how organists play the instrument. Children will get an opportunity to play and experiment with the organ.
Pizza will be provided at the end of this free event. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children. Information: Scott Bailey at sabaileymusic@gmail.com.