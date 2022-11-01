Great Barrington: Guitar virtuoso performing at Simon's Rock

Virtuoso Jason Vieaux will offer a varied recital of solo guitar music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in McConnell Theater, Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, as part of the South Berkshire Concert Series. Admission is free; face masks are required.
The program will include arrangements of works by Bach and Scarlatti, as well as original guitar compositions by Leo Brouwer, Augustin Barrios, Jorge Morel, and Vieaux. A highlight of the program will be "Four Paths of Light" by Pat Metheny, composed for and dedicated to Vieaux.
Information: 413-528-7212 or simons-rock.edu/events.