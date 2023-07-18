<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: Habitat for Humanity sets groundbreaking for Gulf Road home

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and longtime community partner Allegrone Construction will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new home at 16 Gulf Road at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20. The job is slotted to begin later that day.

Allegrone is building a single-family, three-bedroom, Zero Energy Ready Home, which will be sold to moderate-income, first-time homebuyer through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s lottery system.

This energy-efficient home will be an aging-in-place ranch design with a quiet backyard for children.

All Habitat built homes are restricted to income-eligible buyers in perpetuity. Families interested in applying for homeownership with CBHFH can email homes@berkshirehabitat.org or call 413-442-3181, ext. 7.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

