Dalton: Habitat for Humanity sets groundbreaking for Gulf Road home

Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity and longtime community partner Allegrone Construction will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new home at 16 Gulf Road at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20. The job is slotted to begin later that day.
Allegrone is building a single-family, three-bedroom, Zero Energy Ready Home, which will be sold to moderate-income, first-time homebuyer through the Department of Housing and Community Development’s lottery system.
This energy-efficient home will be an aging-in-place ranch design with a quiet backyard for children.
All Habitat built homes are restricted to income-eligible buyers in perpetuity. Families interested in applying for homeownership with CBHFH can email homes@berkshirehabitat.org or call 413-442-3181, ext. 7.