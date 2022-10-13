MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative and Downtown Pittsfield’s Transformative District Initiative Partners will present "Downtown Pittsfield … It’s Alive!," a Halloween Festival, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
The event will include activities for all ages, vendors, live music, performances, games, spooky gaming sessions, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl from 7:30 to midnight. Retailers and restaurants will be open late offering spooky-themed sales and specials.
Kids' activities include a Fun Zone from 4 to 6 p.m. on the lawn at St. Joseph Church, a CozQuest Treasure Hunt, and a Pumpkin Splash at the Berkshire Family YMCA.
A free screening of "Beetlejuice" begins at 6:15 under the stars at Palace Park, 122 North St.; bring your own chairs.
A professional photographer will be taking pictures for free in front of spooky backdrops at the Wright Building, 247 North St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Those in costume who wish to be entered into the It’s Alive online costume contest must have their picture taken at this time. Online voting for best costumes will take place from Oct. 25 to 31, via downtownpittsfield.com.
The Berkshire Family YMCA’s Kids Night Out will offer child care from 6 to 8; free for YMCA members, $8 for non-members.
Some events may require registration. For the complete schedule, visit downtownpittsfield.com or call 413-443-6501.