The city’s Department of Community Development Recreation Program has announced that the application deadline for the Halloween parade has been extended to Thursday, Oct. 20.
This year’s parade will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on Tyler Street.
The entry form and additional parade information is available through the “Halloween 2022” link under Hot Topics on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org.
For more information, call Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371 or email parks@cityofpittsfield.org.