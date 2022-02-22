Jiminy Peak is hosting the STRIDE 100k Challenge from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.  Individuals and relay teams of two to four people will test their skiing/riding endurance with 87 runs off the top of the mountain (100,000 vertical feet).

This 12-plus-hour adventure aims to raise funds for, and awareness of, STRIDE's adaptive sports programs for youth with disabilities and Wounded Warriors.

A virtual participation option is available. For more information, visit stride.org/100k-vertical-challenge/.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

