Jiminy Peak is hosting the STRIDE 100k Challenge from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Individuals and relay teams of two to four people will test their skiing/riding endurance with 87 runs off the top of the mountain (100,000 vertical feet).
This 12-plus-hour adventure aims to raise funds for, and awareness of, STRIDE's adaptive sports programs for youth with disabilities and Wounded Warriors.
A virtual participation option is available. For more information, visit stride.org/100k-vertical-challenge/.