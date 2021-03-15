The application for the Hancock Community Dollars for Scholars Scholarship is available online at hancock.dollarsforscholars.org. Application deadline is April 24.
Any Hancock senior graduating in 2021 and planning to further his or her education, whether it be college, university, technical school, or any post graduate education, is eligible for this award which will be sent directly to the student’s school for the second term.
By applying, the student is also eligible for the Nellie Cameron Award and Mary Ellen Donna Award.
For further information, contact Mary Ellen Donna at 413-442-3271.