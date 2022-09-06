The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department is organizing a car, bike and tractor show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Ioka Valley Farm, Route 43. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 11.
Registration costs $10. Anything with a motor is welcome. The first 50 entries will receive a dash plaque and a goodie bag.
The event includes food, music, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and trophies. Spectator admission costs $2 per person. No pets; only service animals are welcome.
Vendors are welcome for $10; bring your own table. Contact Missy at 413-441-5147.