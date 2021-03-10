STRIDE Adaptive Sports announces that 20 ski racers with disabilities or special needs will compete in the 25th annual "Great Race, A Diana Golden Mills Cup Level 1 Adaptive Race" at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 14, at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort.

This heartwarming event is typically a day of monumental achievements that are realized on the race course in front of a crowd of families and spectators; but this year, there are no spectators, no celebratory barbecue and the course has been moved to the race arena off West Way due to COVID-19 rules.

Divisions include visually impaired, blind, cognitive disabilities, amputees, mobility impaired who use outriggers, seated skiers (wheelchair users), and snowboarders with special needs.

The annual race typically serves as a small fundraiser for the organization but 2021 will be different. Registration for the STRIDE athletes is free thanks to the Killington World Cup Foundation grant supporting the athletes.

