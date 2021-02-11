Nomination papers for the May 10 annual town election are available at the town clerk's office. Papers must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday, March 29.
The following office will appear on the election ballot: Moderator, one one-year term; Assessor, one three-year term; Board of Health, two three-year terms and one two year term; Selectmen, one three-year term; Cemetery Commission, one three-year term; Finance Committee, one three-year term and one two-year term; Library trustee, one three-year term; Planning Board, two three-year terms; and School Committee, two three-year terms.