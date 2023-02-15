Pittsfield: 'The Big Chill' offers old-fashioned winter fun

Hancock Shaker Village will host "The Big Chill," a one-day winter celebration, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1843 West Housatonic St. The event is part of Pittsfield's 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival.
Enjoy guided walking tours of the village, ice harvesting talks, ice sculpting, a story walk and scavenger hunt, blacksmithing and woodworking demonstrations, live music, farm animals, simple family crafts, "The Shakers and The Presidents" talk, and beverages by the fire.
All activities are included in a special $15 ticket price and this event is free for HSV members.
Information: hancockshakervillage.org.