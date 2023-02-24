<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Shaker-themed lecture series

Hancock Shaker Village announces a winter lecture series about a variety of Shaker-related topics. The free Zoom lectures begin at noon.

The series opens Wednesday, March 1, with "Shakers and Vegetarianism" presented by Hancock Shaker Village curator Linda Johnson. Johnson will also recognize the birth anniversary of Ann Lee, born Feb. 29, 1736, usually celebrated on March 1. Register at tinyurl.com/298fdbr3.

On Wednesday, March 15, Shaker scholar Stephen M. Miller will preview the "Handled with Care" exhibition scheduled to open at Hancock Shaker Village on April 15. Register at tinyurl.com/muymjrmm.

Curator Johnson returns on Wednesday, March 29, to share the story of artist Charles Sheeler's fascination with the Shaker aesthetic. Shaker objects that belonged to Sheeler are part of the Village's permanent collection and are on view in the Brick Dwelling. Register at tinyurl.com/55sjjbdj.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

